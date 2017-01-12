School district accepting kindergarten registrations now through February 28

The Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District is accepting kindergarten registrations for the 2017-18 school year now through the deadline date of Feb. 28.

Parents are urged to contact their school of choice to pick up a registration packet, or get access to online registration. Early registration is encouraged to assure space is available.

At the time of enrollment, parents must provide a birth certificate, baptismal record or passport for their student and provide proof of residence. Before entering kindergarten, parents must provide the student’s immunization record with entries by a doctor or clinic. (The district encourages parents to be aware of all immunization requirements.)

Children who will be entering kindergarten in the Cotati-Rohnert Park School District must be 5 years of age on or before Sept. 1, 2017. Students whose 5th birthday falls between Sept. 2-Dec. 2 may be eligible for the Transitional Kindergarten Program targeting young 5 year olds. Registration materials are available at each school site and the district office. Telephone numbers are as follows:

Evergreen School (588-5715); John Reed School (792-4845); Marguerite Hahn School (588-5675); Monte Vista School (792-4531); Thomas Page Academy (792-4860); and University Elementary at La Fiesta (792-4840)

Those interested in learning more about the district’s kindergarten programs are encouraged to attend the CRPUSD’s annual Kindergarten Fair on Wednesday, January 18, from 6-7 p.m. The fair will be held at University Elementary at La Fiesta (8511 Liman Way). Anyone with questions should call the district enrollment coordinator at 792-4708.