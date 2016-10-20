School board foes square off

October 24 candidates’ night nixed

The Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District Board of Trustees candidates’ forum, scheduled for Monday, Oct. 24, has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

Cross and Crown Lutheran Church in Rohnert Park had been the scheduled venue, but on Tuesday afternoon it asked The Community Voice to find another venue for the forum because not all of the candidates would be attending.

“We were hoping all four candidates would be there,” Bill Wessner, pastor at Cross and Crown, told The Community Voice. “We don’t want to make it look as if we’re choosing sides, so we’re asking you to find another venue.”

All four candidates for the two seats on the board of trustees – current President Jennifer Wiltermood, Susan Adams, Timothy Nonn and Chrissa Gillies – were invited to participate. But Wiltermood and Adams declined the invitation.

Wiltermood, Adams, Nonn and Gillies took part in a candidates’ night on Oct. 13 at Technology Middle School.