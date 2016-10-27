Scardina in exclusive sorority of RC queens

By: Dave Williams

Brittany Scardina became a part of an exclusive sorority last Friday night when she was named Rancho Cotate High School’s 50th homecoming queen.

Before Candy Mitzel, the 1968 and second-ever Rancho Cotate homecoming queen, placed the tiara atop Scardina’s head and gave her a big hug, several of the school’s previous queens were on hand to celebrate Rancho Cotate’s 50th anniversary of becoming a school.

At least one queen from each past decade attended the ceremony at halftime of the Cougars’ exhilarating 55-53 victory over Santa Rosa. Several queens attended the informal queen’s brunch on Saturday, Oct. 22, in the Rancho Cotate multi-use room, where they saw displays from 50 years of the school’s memorabilia.

“It was a lot of fun, but I wish there were more people from my age group there,” said Diane Barnacle, nee Bonomi, who was the 1975 queen. She added with a laugh, “At the 25-year celebration, a lot of us came and we rode on a float. But then, we didn’t have the 25 other girls on the back end, and I didn’t feel so old.”

Barnacle has stayed local. She worked for 39 years with State Farm Insurance before retiring.

Arlene Otani, the 1973 queen, was unable to participate in the on-field activities the night before but made it to the brunch. She said she moved back to Cotati to take care of her mother.

Dawn “Corky” Eggert, the 1969 queen, said she enjoyed the homecoming celebration because, “I loved seeing people I went to school with. This was a meaningful time in my life.

Eggert, who lives in Trinity County but comes back frequently to take care of her mother, was born and raised in Penngrove. And her mother still lives in the house in which she was raised.

Eggert’s sister, Patty, was the 1970 queen.

Dorecca Poueu-Silveyra, the 1986 queen, made the trip north from Temecula to attend the festivities. She is married with two daughters and works as an administrator of a mortgage company.

“It’s been a wonderful weekend,” she said. “I still have family who live here and coach here.”

Seeing her picture in the yearbook brought back memories because she was photographed with her brother, who passed away last year.

Jessica Holman, Rancho Cotate High’s student government leadership advisor, had been working on this project for two years and was overcome with emotion during the halftime ceremony.

“I think it was spectacular,” Holman said. “The students did 99 percent of the work. The students worked harder than I ever asked them. They’d been raising funds since July and on weekends they rehearsed how we’d do the ceremony. When I was crying, they were tears of joy and relief.”

Sadly, two of the past queens – Lori Maffia (1972) and Ashley Donahoe (2010) – are deceased. Donahoe’s parents donated a special display of their daughter and her time as queen to the 50-year display in the multi-use room.