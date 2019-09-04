Scammers claiming to be “Captain Darin Dougherty” from the sheriff’s office

There’s a new telephone scam happening. The caller states he is “Captain Darin Dougherty” with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. He states you need to call him back regarding a legal matter. This is a real person, not a recording. We’ve received several calls today from local residents who talked to the scammer. One call back number was 707-406-9703 and there may be others.

This is a scam. While Captain Dougherty does work at the Sheriff’s Office, he is not making random phone calls about “a legal matter.”

Scammers can disguise their phone numbers to appear to be from local law enforcement on your caller ID. If you receive a suspicious phone call from someone claiming to be in law enforcement, please contact your local law enforcement agency to confirm the information you are given. Never provide your bank account, credit card or personal information to anyone on the phone when you receive these types of calls.