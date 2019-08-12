Saving Hopps becomes a job

Kids & Pets
August 12, 2019
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
To be a senior cat during the summer is the pits Summer camp review Dog fights – often more bark than bite Summer hazards for pets Odd couples and unusual friends Sonoma County Vegfest – learn about a plant-based diet Belated Happy Mother’s Day RP Animal Shelter has a rodent nursery All the pieces in place Cautions for your pet on the 4th of July Long distance adoptions Bark After Dark benefit a great success Richard Crane- Cougar Cub Character Assembly for May 20 Hahn Elementary-Life skill recipients for May Black is beautiful! Spring is turtle season? Thomas Page Academy awards for May Monte Vista Elementary Student Builders-2018 Why nice animals sit We appreciate our volunteers John Reed Elementary-Positive behavior winners for April 30 You love pets? Quality vs. quantity Bark after Dark is coming Nov. 3 John Reed Elementary Positive Office Referral recipients Fires, floods, mudslides oh my! Monte Vista-Student builders for April 2 Monte Vista Elementary received recognition of being safe Monte Vista-Award winners for May 7 Monte Vista School Student Builders for October 2 Rancho Cotate High School Recognition of Curiosity for the month of October Monte Vista Elementary-Student builders for March 5 Richard Crane-Cougar Cub Character Assembly for April 1 Penngrove Elementary-Life skills for April 10 Inside or out – the debate continues Hahn Elementary School Monte Vista Walk-a-thon The Richard Crane School Cougar Cub Character Assembly students November 5 Planning for our pets Penngrove Elementary- Life skills for Feb. 27 RCHS seniors sign commitment University Elementary-Life Skill Award for Perseverance for the month of April Summer fun for animal lovers Hahn Elementary-Lifeskill recipients for the month of April John Reed Elementary School A beloved dog, a stolen car and...a happy ending Broken legs in cats very costly Furry fire victims John Reed Elementary- Honor roll 2018-pets in review Finding strays out of Sonoma County A visit to Thomas Page Academy Leoni wins speaker contest Bunny fur ban bill The Richard Crane School Cougar Cub Character Assembly April 29 Penngrove Elementary School A lifetime commitment Hahn Elementary Life skills awards - October, 2018 Are you ready for Thanksgiving? John Reed Elementary- Positive behavior for Dec. 12 Monte Vista School-second grade celebrates the holidays The Richard Crane School Cougar Cub Character Assembly- Jan. 14 Hahn Elementary-Life skills for November Dictionary mania It’s spring and kittens are popping The truth about no-kill, does not mean zero deaths Thomas Page STEAM Club Young kittens are lots of work RCHS awards for Kindness the month of October Penngrove Elementary Life skills awards- Oct. 24 Helping out in Paradise “Mary did you know?” Monte Vista Elementary- Student builders for Dec. 18 Your help is needed when we offer generous programs John Reed Elementary-Positive Behavior winners for January Tale of Cooper Penngrove Elementary - Life skill awards for Feb. 20 Want something cuddly, attend the Bunfest 2019 John Reed-Positive behavior winners for March 26 Disaster preparedness for our pets CPI offers support University Elementary School Rohnert Park tree lighting ceremony Long-term residents need a home University Elementary School -Life skill award for responsibility The Richard Crane School Cougar Cub Character Assembly- Dec. 10 Penngrove Elementary School-Life skills A Happy reunion Monte Vista-Student builders for Feb. 19 Obese pets are not cute Monte Vista Elementary-Being responsible Hahn Elementary-Lifeskills for the month of March Monte Vista School Sept. 18 Free-roaming cats – is it safe Living with multiple pets Monte Vista School Student Builders for Dec. 4 Holiday happiness and mishaps Penngrove Elementary-Life skills for Dec. 12 Monte Vista Elementary- Student Builders for Jan. 8 Monte Vista Elementary School - Student builders for Jan. 22 Penngrove Elementary-Life skills for Feb. 6 Penngrove Elementary-Life skills for Feb. 13 John Reed Elementary-Positive behavior winners for Feb. 26 Rancho Cotate High School-Students of the month for Feb. and March Richard Crane School for Sept. 17 Penngrove School - For the life skills of gratefulness Thomas Page Middle School - Principal honor roll Penngrove Elementary TSA selecting more floppy-eared dogs University Elementary - Creativity Life skill awards for Jan Silver Paws times two University Elementary-Feb. Life skill awards for Creativity Hahn Elementary Life skills for the month of Feb.  2019 World’s ugliest dog® contest University Elementary for September Rancho Cotate High School Students for the month of Nov. Thomas Page Elementary School - Lifeskill awards Prepare pets for better grooming visits Rohnert Park municipal code update Rancho Cotate High School Achievement award for January Richard Crane Elementary Cougar Cub Character Expectation award winners for the week of Feb. 25 Penngrove Elementary for Sept. 12 Hahn Elementary School - Life skills for Nov. 2018 Girls, it is time to make changes and be empowered Monte Vista Elementary-Student builders for Feb. Visiting Cape Town SPCA John Reed School Positive behavior winners for Nov. 27 Thomas Page Academy Respect, Integrity, Service and Endurance awards Step up your kids’ STEM skills Taking work on vacation John Reed Elementary- Positive behavior winners for Jan. 22. Monte Vista Elementary-Student Builders for Sept 4 Penngrove School Lifeskill award for Sept. 5 Penngrove Elementary - Lifeskill Award for Aug. 31 Teacher Amy Miller is wrapped up Some assembly required: Putting together the pieces of your rescue pet University Elementary School life skill awards for the month of August Penngrove Elementary Lifeskill winners for the week of Aug. 22 John Reed positive behavior winners for Aug. 28 Happy Birthday Small dog syndrome: When predators are also prey Richard Crane School walk-a-thon Hope unleashed for pets with cancer Penngrove School Aug. 8 Richard Crane School Cougar Cub Character Assembly students for Aug. 20 Penngrove School for Aug. 15 Penngrove Elementary Lifeskill award winners for Aug. 1 Rescuing Pitbulls: When myths affect reality Try attending Sonoma County VegFest Aug. 18 “Stuff the truck” Time to get immunized before school starts 5 tips for bringing your pet to work this summer School bus safety 101 Living with a 3-legged dog is not easy Can we can clear the shelter?

Saving Hopps becomes a job

By: Mickey Zeldes
August 9, 2019

Poor Hopps, a 3-4-month pit/lab-x puppy, came to us a couple weeks ago after he was found stray and had been presumably hit by a car.  Unable to stand he still wagged his tail and licked our hands.   We posted him on Facebook  (we post all strays there and on Nextdoor.com to let people know their lost pet is waiting for them at the shelter – it’s amazing how effective these two tools are in helping us reunite animals with their families.  If you haven’t liked our page yet, please do and help us widen our connection in our community.) in the hopes of finding his family to take on his care.  When that didn’t happen we rolled up our sleeves and started the diagnostics to see what was wrong.

Hopps definitely had a broken femur and it looked like both his hips had fractures at the growth plate area.  Fortunately no internal organs seemed damaged – he was able to pee and poop just fine!  The good news is that he is just the sweetest pup and extremely friendly and apparently well socialized.  Someone on our Facebook page posted this comment about Hopps, “Thank you for saving him. Just think, not that many years ago, this baby would have been euthanized immediately.”  It’s true!  Animal sheltering has changed a lot in the last 20 years!

Part of the change is that aggressive spay/neuter programs have cut the number of animals coming into shelters dramatically so we can take the time and money to do more for the ones that do come in.  We’re lucky that there are caring, generous veterinarians out there willing to give us a discount in order to help stretch our dollars.  In this case, Dr. Gurevitch of Veterinary Referral Surgical Service gave us a great deal on doing this pup’s surgery.  Attitudes have changed a lot over the years and people are less accepting of euthanasia as an answer except in cases of extreme illness, injury, or aggression.  

But you can only do so much with what’s in the budget and that’s why we are so fortunate to have the support of a non-profit, the Animal Shelter League of Rohnert Park, to fundraise on our behalf and cover the costs of extraordinary medical care.  Facebook has been a game changer too – by posting Hopps picture and explaining his need for surgery we got enough donated in just 2 days to be able to cover that expense.  Of course, there was a real need, and two big brown eyes to beg for help – that worked like magic!

Hopps will probably need another surgery since they only repaired the side with the break in the femur during the first surgery.  And there will be follow-up x-rays to monitor his healing and lots of other expenses too.  So if you’re not on Facebook and feel moved by his story, the ASL is still accepting donations to offset his costs.  Checks can be mailed to ASL, 301 J. Rogers Lane, RP 94928 or credit card donations can be made online at www.animalshelterleaguerp.org.  Hopps, and all the other broken animals that come through our door appreciate your support and generosity!

Upcoming Events

“Get Them Back Home” Campaign – Every lost pet should have a way to get back home.  FREE pet ID tag and a back-up microchip are available to all residents of Rohnert Park and Cotati.  No appointment necessary, just come by the shelter during our regular open hours: Wed. 1-6:30; Thurs.-Fri.-Sat. 1-5:30; Sun. 1-4:30.

Fix-it Clinics – Free spay and neuters for cats; and $60 dog surgeries (up to 80 lbs.) for low-income Rohnert Park and Cotati residents.  Call 588-3531 for an appointment. 

Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity.org.