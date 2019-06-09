Save the date for pancakes

Rancho Adobe Fire Department pancake breakfast will be held Sat. July 6 from 7 to 11 a.m. at the Rancho Adobe Fire Station, 11000 Main Street, Penngrove – corner of Main St. and Old Redwood Hwy. Penngrove. Mouth-watering pancakes, ham, eggs, fruit and juice will be served. Demonstrations will be held to see how a sprinkler can save the day when we set a room on fire! Tickets at the door - $10 adults includes one free raffle ticket for gift baskets; $5 children 12 and under. All proceeds benefit the Rancho Adobe Fire District (sponsors). www.ranch-adobe-fire.org. For more information, call 707-795-6011.