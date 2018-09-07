Santos, Mendoza lead Seawolves in overtime thriller

A free kick in the 92nd minute set up Sonoma State for an electric overtime win with Sebastian Santos walking the Seawolves off as 2-1 victors over Seattle Pacific.

Heading into overtime for the second time in as many games, the Seawolves drew an opportune foul at the top of the box just two minutes into golden-goal overtime. Luis Mendoza, who scored the opening goal of the match set up the ball and blasted his shot through, pinging off the right-side upright. The ball bounced back out to the left side of the box where Santos collected and drilled the game-winner inside the near post.

Santos' golden goal marks his second conversion this season, and with just two games under the Seawolves belt, the sophomore striker has also earned two assists.

The head coach stressed that the team has been focused on their work rate, and that the success of the squad is truly dependent on the strength of the defense. After a tough loss on Thursday to Western Washington, the Seawolves jumped right out of the gates, shutting Seattle Pacific down for 71 minutes. Just six minutes later, Luis Mendoza broke through the scoreless tie.