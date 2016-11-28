Santa’s set to answer letters from children

NORTH POLE—Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus – and the U.S. Postal Service can help you prove it when Santa replies to your child’s letter, complete with a North Pole postmark.

Here are the steps for your child to get a letter back from Santa:

•1. Have your child write a letter to Santa and place it in an envelope addressed to: Santa Claus, North Pole.

• 2. Later, when alone, open the envelope and write a personalized response.

• 3. Insert the response letter into an envelope and address it to the child.

• 4. Add the return address: SANTA, NORTH POLE, to the envelope.

• 5. Affix a First-Class Mail stamp, such as a new Holiday Windows stamp, to the envelope.

•6. Place the complete envelope into a larger envelope – preferably a Priority Mail Flat Rate envelope – with appropriate postage and address it to:

North Pole Postmark

Postmaster

4141 Postmark Dr.

Anchorage, AK 99530-9998

“Letters from Santa” must be received by the Anchorage, AK, postmaster no later than Dec. 15. Santa’s helpers at the Postal Service will take care of the rest.