Santa breaks into a big smile after Anastasia Moretto, 3, tells him she wants “presents” for Christmas. The City of Cotati hosted a breakfast with Santa in the Cotati Room, behind city hall, Sat., Dec 15. Families enjoyed a breakfast of eggs, sausage, pancakes and hot cocoa or coffee and then a visit with Santa for the children who were given a little gift after telling Santa what they wanted for Christmas.

Jane Peleti