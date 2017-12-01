Santa is Coming to Cotati

By: Stephanie Derammelaere

On Dec. 9 children have an opportunity to join Santa and his elves for breakfast and crafts in Cotati. The event was first sponsored by the City of Cotati last year and was a huge success with almost a hundred people attending. Cotati is now planning on holding the breakfast every year.

“It’s a really fun thing to do,” says Ashley Wilson, Recreation Coordinator for the City of Cotati who organizes the event. “I didn’t see it being offered anywhere else around here so I thought it would be a good addition to the community.”

The sold out event was such a success last year that Wilson decided to split up the breakfast into two time sessions this year, one at 9 a.m. and one at 10:30 a.m., to maximize crowd control and make check in go faster. Children of all ages and their families will be treated to eggs, sausage and pancakes, as well as hot cocoa or coffee. Either before or after eating, the children also have the opportunity to do a variety of arts and crafts at the elf workshop.

“It’s kind of a smaller event so there’s a lot of time for each child to do everything,” says Wilson. “It’s just nice to help people make those experiences.”

Of course a major highlight for the children will be to meet Santa Claus. They will have the opportunity to sit on his lap and let him know what they are wishing for Christmas this year and parents are invited to take pictures. Each child will also receive a gift from Santa before they leave.

“It’s such a magical and exciting feeling because we covered the doors last year so the kids and families couldn’t see in while they were waiting,” says Wilson. “Being able to see almost 100 feet outside waiting was so cute. As soon as we opened the doors and saw them awestruck by it was such a satisfying feeling. It makes me so happy to work here and provide that kind of experience for families.”

The event will take place in the Cotati Room on 216 East School Street, next to the police department. The cost is $12 per person, and ages 2 and under are free. There is still space available at both sessions. To register online visit, www.ci.cotati.ca.us or call 707-665-4222.