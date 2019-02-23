Santa Rosa man receives life sentence in RP burglary

Defendant Noah Luke Holland, 22 years old of Santa Rosa, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison by the Honorable Bradford DeMeo for crimes committed against a child during the commission of a residential burglary.

DA Ravitch stated, “This was a heinous act against a young child that rightfully will subject this defendant to spend much if not all of his life behind bars. The victim has remained incredibly strong through this process and we hope this lengthy sentence aids her in moving forward.”

The charges were a result of a nighttime incident Jan. 4, 2017 in Rohnert Park where Holland located a garage door opener in an unlocked vehicle and used it to access the 8-year-old victim’s residence. Once inside the home, Holland entered the girl’s bedroom and assaulted her. When the child was able to scream Holland fled from the home, but he left his clothing behind. A wallet in Holland’s pants contained his identification.

The case against Holland was set for a trial to begin Dec. 28. On Dec. 26, Holland entered into an agreement with the District Attorney’s Office in which he pled no contest to two violent felony offenses including forcible child molestation with an allegation that he committed the offense during the commission of a residential burglary. Today, per the terms of the agreement, Holland was sentenced by Judge DeMeo to twenty-five years to life in prison.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Andrew Lukas, assisted by District Attorney Investigator Robyn Katz. Detective Deborah Lamaison of the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety headed the investigation.