Sangiovese and smoked bacon pork Alfredo

By: Jeff James

The Perfect Paring

Due to its versatility, Sangiovese is an ideal wine to pair with this month’s pork recipes. I chose to highlight the Alfredo version, but I’m confident that the fajitas and Sangiovese would be a big hit as well.

Sangiovese is an Italian varietal which can display a fairly wide range of characteristics, but which is typically medium to full-bodied with nice acidity, bright fruit flavors and moderate tannins. In other words, Sangiovese is an ideal food wine! The Sangioveses which are grown and produced in our region usually highlight the middle ranges of aromas, flavors and textural characteristics that this grape can exhibit. Due to the ideal growing conditions in our area, much like those in the Tuscany region of Italy where this grape forged its reputation centuries ago, Sonoma County‘s offerings are generally very well balanced and complex.

This month’s Alfredo recipe has a nice, rich base provided by the sauce, the mushrooms, the olive oil and the Parmesan cheese. This richness is matched very nicely with the acidity and the tannins in Sangiovese. The smoky notes added by the pork marinade are very nicely framed by the fruit notes in the wine. The overall structure of the Sangiovese matches very well with the texture of the penne pasta. By the way, a little fresh chopped basil in place of the chopped green onions can add another layer of depth and a little more authentic Italian flair to the plate.

Go and buy a good bottle of Sangiovese, try out one or both of these delicious pork recipes, and give a toast to living where everything on your plate and in your glass can be produced right in your own back yard!

Jeff James is the founder and co-owner, with his wife Judy, of Stony Point Vineyard and James Family Cellers. There Cotati Vineyard and winery have consistently produce award-winning wines. Jeff can be reached at info@JamesFamilyCellers.com or 707-548-2294. Visit their website at www.JamesFamilyCellers.com