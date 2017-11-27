San Francisco Rotary Club helps with a local pasta dinner

Shown, not in order, Rotarians Paul Chin, Lily Chan, Celine Wong, John Wong, Okhee Lee, Ed Pierce and Rhonda Pierce came from San Francisco Chinatown Rotary Club to help the Rotary Clubs of Rohnert Park and Rancho Cotati serve a pasta dinner fund -raiser for the fire relief of Northern California serving youths and seniors. Over 300 people enjoyed the pasta donated by the Pasta King, Art Ibleto and many a thank you to the businesses and people of the community that donated and enjoyed the dessert table. A total of $7,500 was raised which will be donated to the fire relief fund.