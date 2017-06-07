Safreno, 2017 Veteran of the Year

By: Irene Hilsendager

A resolution signed by Susan Gorin was presented to Robert Safreno for being recognized as the Sonoma County 2017 Veteran of the Year at the Memorial Day event held at the Rohnert Park Community Center on May 29.

Safreno is a resident of Rohnert Park and helps organize local events including the Rohnert Park Founders Day, Rohnert Park Memorial Day Commemoration and Hometown Heroes and he has volunteered hundreds of hours each year to help sustain various veterans’ groups by using his organizational skills.

Robert is currently affiliated with the American Legion, Disabled American Vets, Forty & Eight, Military Officers Association of America, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Vietnam Veterans of America and the Santa Rosa Veterans Building Committee and is or has been an officer in most of these groups.

Safreno is a retired Air Force officer, a veteran of the Vietnam War and the recipient of the Distinguished Flying Cross and nineteen air medals, flew 240 combat missions as the navigator of a C-119 Gunship and has flown numerous bombing sorties in support of the U.S. ground forces within Vietnam in a B-52 out of Guam. Robert encourages everyone to honor and support veterans as well as those who display dedication and patriotism towards the United States and its veterans.