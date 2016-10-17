Lifestyle
October 17, 2016
Safety tips for bike riders and pedestrians

The Rohnert Park Dept. of Public Safety offers the following bicycle and pedestrian safety tips:

Bicycle safety

• Make sure your bicycle is safe to operate, check the pressure in the tires and make sure you have a reflector on the front and one on the back for visibility.

• Always make sure to wear your helmet (required for children under 18).

• Learn the proper hand signals to stop or turn left or turn right.

• Always ride in the same direction of traffic and watch out for people exiting parked cars.

• Stay alert and look for obstacles in the path ahead.

• Obey all traffic laws and lights.

• Do not ride your bike in the crosswalk, walk your bike through the marked crosswalk.

• Ride in the bike lane when one is available.

• Do not get distracted and listen to music or talk on the phone while riding.

Pedestrian safety

• Cross at corners with or without crosswalk.

 • Make eye contact with the driver when crossing in front of a vehicle.

• Walk on the sidewalk, if there is no sidewalk, walk facing traffic.

 • Follow all signs and signals, walk at signals only when it says “Walk” or when the white pedestrian signal is showing.

 • Increase your visibility at night by wearing reflective clothing and carrying a flashlight.