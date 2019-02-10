STEM at SSU

The public is invited to an event next Mon. evening at Sonoma State University on "The Gender Gap in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics). The United Nations has designated next Mon., Feb. 11, as International Day of Girls and Women in Science. The program will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Mon. Feb. 11, in Darwin Hall, Room 103, Sonoma State campus. It is free to the public but a $5 parking pass is required to park on the campus. From 6 to 7 p.m. there will be a panel discussion by women scientists on "Empowering Women in STEM". Then the acclaimed film "Hidden Figures" will be shown. The event is sponsored jointly by the United Nations Association, Sonoma County chapter, in conjunction with the Women in Tech Initiative and the SSU School of Science and Technology.