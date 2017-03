Thomas Page Academy students, Bianca Fernandez, 5th grade; Riley Ward, 7th grade; William Ward, 5th grade; and Monica Centeno 6th grade, stand by the robots they built and presented at the STEAM and Literacy Night that was held at Thomas Page Academy in Cotati on Tuesday, Feb. 21. One of the robots was created to interact with its surroundings and could respond to commands.

Jane Peleti