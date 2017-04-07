SSU’s Silver wins diversity magazine’s leadership award

The School of Business and Economics at Sonoma State University announced that Dr. William Silver, Dean, was awarded the 2017 Giving Back Leadership Award from “INSIGHT Into Diversity” magazine, a diversity and inclusion monthly and website in higher education with a readership of 300,000.

Silver was recognized in the publication’s April issue for “outstanding demonstration of social responsibility; involvement with students, faculty, staff, and the community; and commitment to serving underrepresented populations.”

The award is the only national honor for college and university administrators for their commitment to diversity through leadership, and for giving back to their campus and community.

“Our mission is to create extraordinary learning experiences that will lead students to successful and fulfilling careers,” Silver said.

“But the path to success for some students is not always clear. This award brings recognition to the efforts of faculty, staff, and School leaders who work each day to support all students, and empower them to make a difference in the world. “I’m proud of the University’s work to make the principles of diversity and inclusion key elements of campus culture.”

“It doesn’t surprise me that Dean Silver would win an award like this,” Sonoma State University President Judy K. Sakaki said.

“He is a tireless educational leader who is 100 percent devoted to all of our students, faculty, and staff. He has helped build so many bridges between the school and the region. We all know about the great work he does. It’s gratifying to see him recognized in this way.”

“The Giving Back Award is being awarded to leaders of institutions of higher education who exemplify what it truly means to ‘give back’ to others,” Holly Mendelson, publisher of “INSIGHT Into Diversity” magazine said.

“These administrators are role models, and we honor their efforts to promote diversity and inclusion on their campuses and in their communities.”