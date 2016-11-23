SSU’s Sifuentes, Alvarado earn soccer honors

Sonoma State University women's soccer junior defender Cecilia Sifuentes and men’s soccer team defender Eric Alvarado have been selected to the 2016 Div. II Conference Commissioners Association Women's and Men’s Soccer All-West Region second team.

Sifuentes, from Alameda, earns her first-career All-Region honor as one of the anchors of the Sonoma State defense that is ranked 14th in the nation in goals against average (0.53) and 15th in the nation in shutout percentage (.611). An All-CCAA second-team selection this season as well, Sifuentes scored a goal and added two assists in 18 games played.

This is the 16th all-region honor for a Sonoma State women's soccer player since 2011.

Alvarado, from Escondido, garnered his first-career All-Region honor as a key member of the Seawolves’ defense that is ranked No. 14 nationally in goals-against average (0.74). An All-CCAA second team selection this season as well, Alvarado tied for second on the team with four goals, all of which came on penalty kicks; he was a perfect 4 for 4 in PK attempts.

This is the first D2CCA All-Region honor for a Sonoma State men's soccer player since former Seawolf Taylor Varnadore grabbed three straight All-Region awards between 2011-2013.

The annual postseason awards program (formerly known as the Daktronics, Inc. Division II awards program) is sponsored by the Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) and voted on by the region's Sports Information Directors.