SSU’s Ruiz earns CCAA honor for pitching efforts

Bridig Ruiz was named the California Collegiate Athletic Association’s Pitcher of the week for March 6-12. Ruiz, a hurler from Whittier, went 2-0 for the Seawolves as they took three-of-four from Cal State San Bernardino in last weekend’s four-game series.

In three appearances Ruiz allowed two earned runs on 12 hits in 13 total innings for a 1.08 ERA. She also totaled seven strikeouts on the weekend.

This is the junior's first season with Sonoma State after transferring from Fullerton Junior College.