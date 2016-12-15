SSU’s Kiech nabs CCAA Player of the Week honor

Sophomore guard Kylie Kiech, who grew up in Rohnert Park, was named California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) Player of the Week for the week of Dec. 5-11. This is Kiech’s first Player of the Week honors.

The Seawolf women’s basketball program is off to its best start since the 2007-08 season and Kiech has been instrumental in that accomplishment. SSU currently sits with a 6-2 overall record and 2-1 in conference play. Kiech was a leader in rebounds and scoring this weekend as the Seawolves swept San Francisco State and Cal State Monterey Bay this weekend. In the two games she averaged 15.5 points and 7.5 rebounds.

In Friday’s game against the Gators, she had the game high of eight rebounds, was a team leader in scoring with 12 points, and was 56 percent (5 for 9) from the field. Against the Otters, Kiech had a game high of 19 points, thanks in part to an impressive 11 for 12 from the free throw line, and had the team high of seven rebounds. Her second three-pointer in the game came at 17 seconds left in regulation time to get the Seawolves in position for a chance to win. Kiech then assisted on the buzzer-beater trey for the one-point win over Monterey Bay.