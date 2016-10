The University Art Gallery at SSU will host the exhibition Ink, Paper, Wood: Contemporary Woodcuts each day from 4-6 p.m. through Oct. 16. This exhibition features a group of artists working in the centuries-old technique of woodcut. Woodcut is a method of printmaking where artists cut away the outlines of an image from a block of wood, roll ink across the remaining raised sections of the wood, and run the block--covered by a sheet of paper--through a press.