Sonoma State
December 22, 2016
link to facebook link to twitter

SSU women, men take tough losses

December 23, 2016

Kylie Kiech scored 26 points, the most of any player in the Sonoma State University women's basketball program since 2007-08 season on Dec. 17 against the Wildcats. But it wasn't enough, as the Seawolves fell to Chico State 71-65.
The Seawolves fall 6-3 overall and 2-2 in CCAA play.
SSU men Jimmy Golden had a team-high 13 points for the Seawolves in a high-intensity defensive battle against Chico State in which the Seawolves lost 53-50 on Dec. 17 at Acker Gymnasium in Chico.
The Seawolves fall to 6-4 on the year and 2-2 in conference play after a would-be game tying 3 by Jackson Gion was waved off at the buzzer.