SSU women, men take tough losses

Kylie Kiech scored 26 points, the most of any player in the Sonoma State University women's basketball program since 2007-08 season on Dec. 17 against the Wildcats. But it wasn't enough, as the Seawolves fell to Chico State 71-65.

The Seawolves fall 6-3 overall and 2-2 in CCAA play.

SSU men Jimmy Golden had a team-high 13 points for the Seawolves in a high-intensity defensive battle against Chico State in which the Seawolves lost 53-50 on Dec. 17 at Acker Gymnasium in Chico.

The Seawolves fall to 6-4 on the year and 2-2 in conference play after a would-be game tying 3 by Jackson Gion was waved off at the buzzer.