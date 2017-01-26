SSU women hold off SF State, 54-51

Kylie Kiech and Molly Donovan combined for more than 60 percent of the points for Sonoma State University’s women’s basketball team in a 54-51 victory over San Francisco State on Saturday, Jan. 21.

The Seawolves move to 5-5 in the California Collegiate Athletic Association and 9-7 overall while the Gators fall 0-11 in the CCAA and 2-16 overall.

Donovan scored eleven of her career-high 17 points in the first half and was 6 of 11 from the field, while Kiech scored 12 of her 20 points in the second half. The Seawolves pulled down 11 offensive rebounds, almost half of them credited to Taylor Todd, and scored 12 second chance points. Once again, they capitalized off turnovers, scoring 13 points from their opponent's blunders. Todd totaled 10 rebounds on the game and Carly Gill led in assists with five.

Sonoma held the Gators to zero offensive rebounds in the second half. In fact, the Seawolves out rebounded their opponent 21-13. Kiech started scoring in the third quarter for the Seawolves by sinking a 3-pointer on a fast break after a steal by Madison Burroughs. The next bucket was another 3-pointer from Kiech, and SSU had a lead of 12 points midway through the third quarter. The Gators, however, pushed back and closed the gap to six before the final quarter.

Less than 5 minutes into the fourth quarter, the Seawolves extended their lead from six to 14, the largest of the night. SSU’s ability to make free throws was the telling factor down the stretch, as the Seawolves drained their final six.

SSU’s next home game is Friday, Feb. 3, at 5:30 p.m., against Chico State.