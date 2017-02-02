SSU women can’t hold lead, fall to Cougars

The Sonoma State University women’s basketball team was unable to hold on to a 10-point lead as it fell to Cal State San Marcos 58-49 on the road in a California Collegiate Athletic Association contest on Saturday, Jan. 28.

The loss dropped SSU to 6-6 in the CCAA and 10-8 overall while Cal State San Marcos rose to 8-6 in the CCAA and 11-8 overall.

Carly Gill was the top scorer for SSU with 15 points, followed by Molly Donovan with 12. Madison Burroughs was the Seawolves’ top rebounder with nine. She also had four assists and three steals in addition to 11 points.

Sonoma held a 27-17 halftime lead, holding the Cougars to single-digit scoring in both the first and second quarters.

The second half, however, was a much different story as San Marcos shot a blistering 61 percent from the field, including 50 percent from beyond the 3-point line.

San Marcos outscored SSU 16-11 in the third quarter and 25-11 in the fourth.

The Seawolves will finally be back in the Wolves' Den tonight, Feb. 3, for a 5:30 p.m. game against Chico State. Saturday, Feb. 4, SSU hosts Cal State Stanislaus, also at 5:30 p.m.