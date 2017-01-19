SSU women absorb two losses

The Sonoma State University women’s basketball team dropped below the .500 in the California Collegiate Athletic Association by falling to Cal State San Bernardino 65-52 on Friday, Jan. 13 and to UC San Diego 72-64 the following night. Both games were at Haehl Pavilion on the Santa Rosa Junior College campus.

The Seawolves are now 4-5 in the CCAA and 8-7 overall.

CS San Bernardino 65, SSU 52

Kylie Kiech was the top scorer for SSU with 20 points. She drained two 3-point shots and was a perfect 12 for 12 from the free throw line.

Teammate Madison Burroughs added 12 points and six rebounds (five offensive), while Taylor Todd led the Seawolves with 12 rebounds.

UC San Diego 72, SSU 64

After 10 lead changes and five tied scores, the Seawolves finally bowed to the top team in the CCAA The Tritons improved to 9-1 in the CCAA and 13-3 overall.

Kiech was the Seawolves’ top scorer with 17 points, followed by Burroughs with 13 and Molly Donovan with 10. Jessica Mitz and Burroughs were the top rebounders for SSU with six and five, respectively.