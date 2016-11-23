SSU volleyball seasons ends with loss in semifinals of CCAA tourney

Sonoma State University’s women’s volleyball team fell to Cal State San Bernardino in the semifinal round of the California Collegiate Athletic Association Tournament in four sets 25-23,16-25, 22-25, 25-27 to end its season a 15-12 record. The Coyotes will advance with a record of 23-4.

Ashleigh Phelps had a career and team season high of 28 digs, and also lead the team with three aces. Megan Bohorquez tallied 13 digs on the night and Alexandra Flores contributed seven of her own.

Caiti Wiesner had 18 kills on a .372 hitting percentage and lead the Seawolves with 18 points.

Calan Seitz contributed 12 kills and 13.5 points. Rachel Andrews lead her team with three blocks and had 11 kills, and Kelsey McIntire had 11 kills on a .308 hitting percentage.

Courtney Seda was close to matching her season record with 53 assists, helping her team to their best four set hitting percentage of the season of .292 and their second highest kill total of 63.