SSU to observe Sexual Assault Awareness month

By: SSU NewsCenter

Sonoma State University is hosting several events throughout the month of April for Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

“There have been more students involved this year, including several Greek organizations wanting to sponsor or host events,” says Deputy Title IX Coordinator Jesse Andrews. “It’s been really wonderful to see an increased level of participation in sexual assault awareness.”

New events that are being added to Sexual Assault Awareness Month include multiple relationship violence escalation workshops sponsored by the One Love Foundation.

Relationship violence is something that 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men in the United States will experience in his or her lifetime. These workshops cover what unhealthy and potential dangerous relationship behaviors look like and how to get help.

Other events include a self-defense workshop, sexual assault awareness tabling and an event that teaches how to support victims of sexual violations and more.

The Clothesline Project will be on display in Salazar Plaza April 4-6 to raise awareness and initiate conversation about the issue of violence against women. Those who have been affected by sexual assault are invited to express their emotions by decorating a T-shirt and hanging it on the clothesline display. The display honors survivors, aids the healing process and acts as a memorial for victims.

Sexual Assault tabling takes place on April 26 in Seawolf Plaza in conjunction with Denim Day, where people are encouraged to wear jeans or denim to raise awareness of sexual assault.

SSU’s Take Back the Night event will be held in the Student Center Ballroom on April 26.