SSU to host workshop on medical cannabis March 11

With medical cannabis now legal in 28 states and the District of Columbia and public opinion shifting to a largely positive view of clinical use, the demand for professional medical education is growing exponentially.

To help meet this need, the School of Extended and International Education and the Department of Nursing at Sonoma State University are hosting United Patients Group in offering an on-campus, intensive workshop on the clinical use of medical marijuana. The workshop focuses on the medical application of cannabis and the science behind its efficacy. The current legal landscape at the state and federal level will also be reviewed. The workshop will not cover the business of cannabis cultivation, distribution or retailing. Both healthcare professionals and the public at large are invited to register for this event.

The 6.5-hour class will be held March 11 in Student Center Ballroom A at Sonoma State. Participants will be eligible for six continuing education (CME/CNE/CPE) units. General admission is $99 per person, plus an optional $65 for those who wish to receive CME/CNE/CPE units. Registration for this class is now open at unitedpatientsgroup.com/SSU.

“I believe this course offering will empower health professionals to gather knowledge and base their practice decisions related to cannabis on accurate information,” says Sonoma State Nursing Department Chair Mary Ellen Wilkosz.

United Patients Group, a 6-year-old company based in Greenbrae, is the educational partner for this workshop. The purpose of the organization is to help bridge the medical cannabis education gap for healthcare professionals, caregivers and patients.

“There are some health professionals who are very versed in the use of cannabis for clinical care and others that know nothing or very little,” says Wilkosz. In many cases, she says, this can be attributed to missing information in their early training.

The leader of this workshop is Eloise Theisen, a practicing nurse and founder of Green Health Consultants who is a frequent speaker at conferences and medical cannabis industry events. Theisen is an East Bay resident and a board member of the American Cannabis Nurses Association, a national non-profit educational and advocacy organization.