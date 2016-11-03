SSU to host election view parties

Students at Sonoma State University are going beyond Hillary and Trump in their exploration of this year’s election. Two public viewing parties are being held on campus as students and the community watch the results roll in on Nov. 8.

A political science class and the student newspaper are hosting a joint viewing party in International Hall 104 beginning at 7 p.m., with campus and outside experts in politics and journalism appearing in person or via Skype throughout the evening. Another viewing party begins at 8 p.m. on the outdoor big screen in Seawolf Plaza, hosted by SSU’s student government organization and other on-campus groups.

“We’ll make it fun, it will be a nice evening,” says Sonoma State University Political Science Professor Richard Hertz, who is hosting the party with his political science class. “It’s going to be very low-key.”