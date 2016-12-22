SSU to host bike camp in January

By: SSU NewsCenter

The Cycle Without Limits bike camp for children with special needs will be held Jan. 13-16 at Sonoma State University.

The camp uses specially designed bicycles to teach children who often have difficulty learning how to ride a conventional two-wheeled bicycle.

The bikes use air cylinders to gently cushion the rider while keeping the rider safely upright. As the rider’s skill develops over the course of the camp, the air pressure is gradually reduced until the rider is riding on his or her own.

Each rider has a camp counselor at their side while on the bike, making any necessary adjustments as riders gain confidence pedaling around the Sonoma State gymnasium.

The camp is directed by SSU Kinesiology Professor Emeritus Elaine McHugh.

Instructors include adapted physical education teachers and SSU students.

The event is presented by Sonoma State University and United Cerebral Palsy of the North Bay.

The fee for the four-day camp is $300, with limited scholarships available. This year features an optional extra practice or refresher day of training on Saturday, Feb. 11.

For more information, go to http://ucpnb.org/recreation/cycle-without-limits-bike-camp.