SSU takes top honors at United Nations conference

After eight straight years of winning multiple awards at the annual National Model United Nations Conference, Sonoma State University’s Model U.N. students this year took home top honors for the first time.

During the awards ceremony on Thursday, the 35-member team received the premier “Outstanding Delegation” award at the Model U.N. conference in New York City. Sonoma State’s team this year was its largest ever, winning as a delegation representing the United States.

“This is a great day for SSU and our students,” said professor of political science Cynthia Boaz, faculty advisor of Sonoma State’s Model U.N. program. “Taking first place among so many excellent schools is an incredible honor. I am so proud of our students.”

According to Boaz, many Sonoma State students were competing at the conference for their first time. There were several hundred schools and thousands of students participating from dozens of countries all over the world.

“This is truly a team award,” said Rachel Clift, head delegate and a Sonoma State senior. “You can’t win this award without excellence across all committees. We were consistently strong across the board, and I am extremely proud.”

SSU senior McKenna Jenkins also won a separate “Outstanding Delegate in Committee” award for her work with the United Nations, Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization committee.

Last year, the university’s Model United Nations students earned a total of five awards, including a “Distinguished Delegation” award, “Best Position Paper in General Assembly Third Committee” and three “Outstanding Delegate” awards.

Students prepare all semester in their Model United Nations course with Boaz, and their Model United Nations club helps raise money and train students for the annual event. Hundreds of hours of research and debate prep are required to create a successful delegation, Boaz said.

For more information, visit Sonoma State’s Model United Nations and National Model United Nations. To reach Cynthia Boaz, email her at boazc@sonoma.edu or call her at 707-799-1204.