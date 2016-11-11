SSU takes part in #GivingTuesday

Sonoma State University on Nov. 29 again will participate in #GivingTuesday, a global effort dedicated to donating to nonprofit organizations following the spending craze of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. SSU’s theme this year is “Add to SSU’s Cart,” and donors can share the message on social media with #Give2SSU. Many CSU students depend on scholarships to supplement their student loans and side jobs. Donations make a substantial impact on potential future leaders.

There are three categories of giving for this year’s campaign. The Provost’s Undergraduate research grants help students purchase supplies needed to complete research projects. The Heart of SSU Alumni Scholarship is a newer fund that provides one student a full year of tuition and school supplies. And WolfBucks for Books puts credit on students’ accounts for textbooks and supplies from the Sonoma State bookstore.

For more information, go to sonoma.edu/development/give2ssu.