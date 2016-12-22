SSU student teachers, Penngrove pupils team to help COTS effort

By: Irene Hilsendager

Sonoma State University student teachers reached out to Penngrove Elementary School and the Committee on the Shelterless (COTS).

At Penngrove Elementary School, the student council consisted of 12 students. However, the more the canned food drive was promoted, the more children wanted to help and collect cans of food.

Ashley Shanks, of Brentwood, and Melissa Walker, from Healdsburg, were student teachers at SSU who wanted to do something for the community, something local that would make an impact on the whole school. They decided to collect cans of food and donate it to COTS, which offers assistance to more than 2,400 people each year. COTS was founded in 1988 and its mission is to “empower Sonoma County’s homeless families, veterans and adults to rebuild their lives and find housing for good.”

Shanks and Walker hung posters around the school so parents could see what was so exciting in their school and would pitch in and encourage their children to help end hunger. During this collection, the classes made it into a competition, and with the help of Mr. Z., they would total their collection each week to see who had won. Mr. Z. chose the names of who would be helping with this large undertaking.

It was a great success, as many students started to talk to each other that had never interacted. And to see the barrels of canned food was almost overwhelming.

Representatives from COTS came to the class assembly and spoke how the meals would be served and the residents would be very appreciative. This was the first time in history that any COTS representative had ever visited Penngrove Elementary. The end result was a collection of 3,179 cans of food.

For two weeks during lunch hours, Shanks and Walker would set up a creation station where the younger students could create and personalize place mats for the dining room at COTS. This gave these young students a sense they could also help do something nice for the residents of COTS.

Shanks said these young people could give more thought and also make it super rewarding doing for others.

Both young ladies have since graduated from SSU and filed for their credentials. For now they are working as independent substitute teachers about two days a week and signed up with Sonoma County. Shanks wants to teach in Contra Costa County so she will get on board with that county to get fingerprinted. Walker wants to teach in Northern California, so she has already signed up with Sonoma County to see if she can get more teaching hours.