May 19, 2018
SSU stabbing victim identified

By: Katherine Minkiewicz
May 16, 2018

Early Tuesday afternoon the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office and the Sonoma County Coroner identified Sunday’s Sonoma State stabbing victim to be 26-year-old Steven John Garcia of Santa Rosa.

“His family has been notified,” and “Our condolences go out to his family, friends and the Sonoma State University community,” the news release on Nixle said.

Monday morning the name of the victim remained unreleased as notification to the family of the incident was still pending according to Petaluma Police Department, Lt. Tim Lyons.

Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:06 p.m. Sunday at the Alicante Building of the Sauvignon Village dorm where the stabbing took place. 

While police are still looking for a motive, investigators believe that Garcia and the suspect, 19-year-old Tyler J. Bratton, had an ongoing dispute, which unfortunately took a violent turn on Sunday while the two were visiting friends at the freshmen dorm.

Yesterday at an early morning press conference, Sonoma State University President, Judy K. Sakaki issued a statement regarding the homicide.

“All of us are shocked and saddened by this tragic event,” Sakaki said.