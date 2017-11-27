SSU sportsbriefs

Seawolves stymied by Penguins Saturday afternoon

Madison Burroughs and Ugochi Anudokem led the Sonoma State women’s basketball team with a team-high 16 points each, but the Seawolves suffered a 94-79 loss to Dominican Saturday to wrap up the season-opening.

CCAA/PacWest Challenge at The Wolves’ Den in RP

The Seawolves fall to 1-1 while the Penguins went undefeated to start the 2017-18 campaign undefeated (2-0).

Seawolves eliminated in 2-0 loss to Western Washington

Sonoma State women’s soccer saw their season draw to a close Saturday afternoon as the Seawolves fell 2-0 to defending national champions, Western Washington in the second round of the NCAA Championship Tournament.

Despite the loss, head coach Emiria Salzman Dunn expressed her pleasure with how her team progressed and played throughout the season and the NCAA Tournament, following the match.

With the loss, the Seawolves finished a gutsy and hard-fought 2017 season at 15-5-1, while they look forward to 2018.

Seawolves chomp down Gators to wrap up season

For the third time in four years the Sonoma State volleyball team hit the 20-win mark. Saturday night, the Seawolves defeated the Gators of San Francisco State University in straight sets by the scores of 25-14, 25-21, and 25-12. Sonoma State raises its record to 20-7 and 14-4 in the CCAA. San Francisco State ends their season with a record of 8-18, and a CCAA record of 4-14.

Three seniors totaled over half of the teams kills on the night and as a group they hit for a .441 hitting percentage, which is a way to go out in style.

Sonoma State now heads to the CCAA Tournament hosted by San Francisco State. At the time of this article there are three teams tied in the CCAA South Division, and the opponent is still yet to be determined.

Seawolves net double overtime in in season opener

Four Sonoma State men's basketball players scored in double-digit figures to secure a 100-93 road win in double overtime, against Seattle Pacific Friday night to open the 2017-18 season.

When it was all said and done, Fleck, Hickman, Nicolis and Gion put up double-digit performances, scoring 21, 20, 19 and 12 points respectively. With the win, Sonoma State starts the season 1-0

Burroughs drops 26, pushing Seawolves to opening win

Led by a 26-point performance from Madison Burroughs, the Sonoma State women’s basketball team defeated Notre Dame de Namur by a final of 68-58 in their 2017-18 home opener Friday night.

The third quarter saw three lead changes but Burroughs added to her seven first-half points with 19 through the final two quarters, keeping Sonoma State in the driver’s seat for the final period-in which they never led by fewer than four points.

Nicolis’ 26 too few to edge Yellow jackets

In their second and final game of the weekend’s Pioneer Challenge, Sonoma State proved unable to replicate their comeback heroics of the previous night, falling to Montana State Billings by a final of 67-61 in regulation.

Fresh off a 19-point performance the night before, Armani Nicolis lead the Seawolves with 26 points, eight of which came in the final 5:28 of the game.

With the loss, the Seawolves fall to 1-1.

