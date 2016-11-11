SSU spikers complete sweep of Humboldt St.

Senior Night for Sonoma State University’s volleyball team was a sweet one as the Seawolves swept Humboldt State in three sets. They extended their winning streak to eight and have a 12-4 record in the California Collegiate Athletic Association and 14-9 overall. The three seniors honored on Nov. 5 were Rachel Andrews, Emily Papale, and Alexandra Flores. Andrews currently leads the CCAA in hitting percentage (.386).

SSU will finish its regular conference play on the road as they travel to face Cal State San Bernardino today, Nov. 11, and then Cal Poly Pomona on Saturday, Nov. 12.

The Seawolves earlier last week swept San Francisco State as seven Seawolves contributed kills and 10 contributed at least two points in the match. Courtney Seda and Baelei Wiesner boosted the Seawolves to a team hitting percentage of .311.

Women’s soccer

The SSU women’s soccer team earned an at-large bid into the 2016 NCAA Div. II Soccer Championships, securing the No. 3 seed in the West Region for its fourth NCAA tournament appearance in the past five seasons.

The Seawolves (12-2-3) headed to La Jolla on Thursday, Nov. 10, matching up with No. 6 seed Azusa Pacific (11-3-4) in the first round and the winner will advance to the second round on Saturday, Nov. 12 against host and No. 2 seed UC San Diego (18-2-0).

The Seawolves’ at-large bid came after losing to CSU Los Angeles 3-2 on penalty kicks on Nov. 4 in the CCAA Tournament held in Turlock. SSU lost despite holding an 18-5 shot advantage through 110 minutes of scoreless play.

Men’s soccer

The SSU men’s soccer team also received an at-large bid to the 2016 NCAA Div. II Soccer Championships, securing the No. 4 seed in the West Region for its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2010.

The Seawolves (10-4-5) were in Seattle on Wednesday, Nov. 10, to face No. 5 seed Cal Poly Pomona (12-5-2) in the opening round. The winner will advance to the Second Round on Saturday, Nov. 12, against host and No. 1 seed Simon Fraser (14-1-2).

SSU was knocked out of the CCAA Tournament in Turlock by UC San Diego 2-1. The Seawolves’ Eric Alvarado connected on his fourth penalty kick of the season late in the first half to put SSU up 1-0 late in the first half, but top-seeded UC San Diego rallied for the equalizer midway through the second half and scored the game-winner three and a half minutes into overtime to capture the championship.

Senior midfielder Armando Coronel earned CCAA All-Conference First Team honors. Also earning All-CCAA recognition were senior midfielder Jose Avalos and junior defender Eric Alvarado, both grabbing second-team nods, while junior goalkeeper Mitch North and senior defenders Ryan Rohane and Dane Shaffer were Honorable Mentions.

Women’s basketball

The Seawolves won their home exhibition match against the Pioneers of Pacific Union College 84-49.Helping SSU to its victory was Kylie Kiech with team highs of 19 points and nine rebounds, Carly Gill with 12 points and seven rebounds, six of which were defensive, and Kim Savio with 10 points.

Men’s basketball

Three Sonoma State men’s basketball players scored in double figures and the Seawolves got to within 10 points with just under four minutes left in the contest, but NCAA Div. I foe UC Irvine pulled away late for the 81-63 win in an exhibition game at the Bren Events Center on Nov. 5.

Luke Cochran led Sonoma State with 15 points, Jimmy Golden added 12 and Naaman Hightower snared a game-high nine boards. Ronnie Harris came off the bench to add 11 points, three assists and one steal, connecting on all eight of his free throws.

SSU opens the 2016-17 regular season tonight, Nov. 11, at the Cal State East Bay Pioneer Challenge in Hayward against Western Washington.

The Seawolves opened their exhibition season on Nov. 4 with an 80-50 loss to Loyola Marymount, a member of the West Coast Conference. While the Seawolves didn't pull the upset against the NCAA Div. I Lions, they did get a first look at a host of newcomers as they prepare for their regular season.

Women’s cross country

Jasmine Casillas led the SSU women’s cross country team across the finish line, placing 67th overall as the Seawolves finished 25th out of 30 teams at the 2016 NCAA Div. II Cross Country West Region Championships on Nov. 5 at Amend Park in Billings, Mont. Analicia Garcia finished in 77th overall.

Casillas came across the line in a time of 22:56.66, marking the best time of a Seawolves runner at a NCAA Regional since Kathy Lenno ran a 22:06 back in 2001.

As a team, Sonoma State scored 598 to finish ahead of Cal State East Bay, BYU-Hawaii, Dixie State, Montana State Billings and Notre Dame de Namur. Chico State captured the regional title for the second straight season, and its sixth in the last 13 seasons.

Former big-leaguers highlight baseball clinic

Former San Francisco Giant Royce Clayton and five time All-Star Andruw Jones highlight an impressive lineup of big league talent that will speak at the Sonoma State Baseball Camp and Clinic on Dec. 3 at the Seawolf Diamond.

In addition to Clayton and Jones, the event will feature Jeff Weaver, Fernando Vina and athletic performance consultant and published author, Duke Zielinski.

In addition to the speakers, a kids’ camp will be held from 9-11:45 a.m. and is designed for players ages 10-17. The camp and clinic costs $175 and individuals can register at Sonoma State Athletics.