The Sonoma State University volleyball team’s middle blocker, senior Rachel Andrews, was selected to the Div. II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) Second Team All-West Region. The Seawolf is 13th in the nation and leads the CCAA with a hitting percentage of .379.

Andrews is one of three CCAA players named to the All-West Region teams. This is her second honor of the season, as she was also named All-CCAA First Team. For the 2016 CCAA season, she was also third in solo blocks with 16.