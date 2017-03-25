SSU softball duo honored by CCAA

Sonoma State University softball sophomore pitcher Brielle Vidmar and freshman first baseman Madison Barto have been selected as the California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) Softball Pitcher and Player of the Week, respectively.

Vidmar's conference Pitcher of the Week Award comes on the heels of an outstanding week in which she went 4-0 with a 0.00 ERA in 20 innings of work in the circle, including her first-career no-hitter in an 8-0 victory at Cal State Dominguez Hills.

A native of Clovis, Vidmar allowed 13 hits and just three walks to the 79 hitters she faced, striking out 19 in helping to lead the Seawolves to a pair of sweeps over Cal State Dominguez Hills and Cal State San Marcos.

It is Vidmar's first-career Pitcher of the Week honor, and it marks the second week in a row that an SSU pitcher has been selected for the conference's top weekly award; junior Brigid Ruiz won it last week.

Barto secures the Seawolves’ first CCAA Player of the Week award since 2013 thanks to an explosive weekend at the plate. The Elk Grove native went 9 for 14 (.643) with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI with a 1.214 slugging percentage and a .722 on-base percentage. Barto was also perfect on defense at first base, not committing an error in 14 chances.

With Vidmar and Barto sweeping this week's conference awards, it is only the third time in program history that a pair of SSU players have done so (it occurred twice during the 2013 season).

The Seawolves are back home to host UC San Diego on Sunday (1 p.m. and 3 p.m.) and Monday (11 a.m. and 1 p.m.).