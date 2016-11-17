SSU soccer teams ousted in 1st round of NCAA tourney

Sam Layman scored in the 49th minute to cut a two-goal deficit in half, but the Sonoma State University women's soccer team saw its 2016 season come to an end after Azusa Pacific piled on a late goal to win 3-1 in the first round of the NCAA Div. II Women's Soccer Championships in La Jolla on Nov. 10.

The No. 21 ranked Seawolves, the No. 3 seed in the West Regional, end the year with a 12-3-3 record.

Men’s soccer

The Sonoma State men's soccer team saw its season come to an abrupt end on Nov. 10, losing 2-0 to Cal Poly Pomona in the opening round of the NCAA Div. II Men's Soccer Championship Tournament at Interbay Stadium in Seattle.

The Seawolves, who entered the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2010 as the No. 4 seed in the West Region, ends the year with a 10-5-5 record.

Women’s volleyball

The Seawolves ended their California Collegiate Athletic Association regular season play with a tough five-set loss to Cal Poly Pomona. Their record falls to 14-11 overall and 12-6 in the CCAA.

The Seawolves have earned a spot in the 2016 CCAA volleyball tournament and played Cal State LA on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Coussoulis Arena in San Bernardino. The last time these two teams faced off was Sept. 30 and ended in a four-set loss for the Seawolves.

Earlier, the Seawolves saw their eight-match winning streak ended by the No.14 Cal State San Bernardino Coyotes on Nov. 12 in three straight sets.

Women’s basketball

After trailing by 12 at halftime, the SSU women's basketball team rallied for 54 second-half points to defeat Dominican, 87-84, on Nov. 12 at Walter Gleason Gym in Belmont. Five players scored in double figures to lead the Seawolves, who improved to 2-0 this season.

Kylie Kiech scored the team high of 20 points, 13 came in the second half and was 6-8 from the free-throw line. Carly Gill scored a career high 17 points, nine of which came from the free throw line.

Madison Burroughs scored 15 points and had three steals.