April 14, 2018
SSU shines at United Nations

  • Many teams from around the world represented at the United Nations. Photo courtesy SSU

April 13, 2018

In March 32 students from Sonoma State traveled to New York City to serve on the Model United Nations Committees representing Iran and two students represented China and won six awards in a competition with more than 198 teams from around the world. 

Students Miriam Hassman, Morgan Sterni, Sergio Toscano, McKenna Jenkins, Sophia Plotkin, Miguel Escobar-Tabitian, Veronica Nicholson and Edgar Sanchez-Larios won the following awards: Outstanding delegates in committee for United Nations Environment Assembly  (Miriam Hassman and Morgan Sterni), Outstanding delegates in committee for World Food Program (Sergio Toscano and McKenna Jenkins), Outstanding delegates in committee for Security Council (Sophia Plotkin and Miguel Escobar-Tabitian), best position paper in General Assembly Third Committee (Veronica Nicholson and Edgar Sanchez-Larios and Distinguished delegation for Iran.