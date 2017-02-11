SSU president to speak at CSU event in Oakland

Sonoma State University President Judy K. Sakaki will speak at Beebe Memorial Church in Oakland on Sunday, Feb. 12, to encourage young people to go to college as part of the 12th annual California State University Super Sunday higher education initiative.

Sakaki, who has been a champion of access, affordability and student success throughout her higher education career, grew up in Oakland and holds two degrees from CSU East Bay and a Ph.D. from UC Berkeley.

Super Sunday is part of the CSU African American Initiative, which seeks to increase the college preparation, enrollment and graduation rates of African American students from underserved communities. More than 100,000 congregants, students and their families are expected to receive the Super Sunday message as CSU leaders, including Chancellor Timothy P. White, speak at more than 100 churches across the state on Feb. 12 in Northern and Central California, and Feb. 26 in Southern California.

Super Sunday is part of the CSU African American Initiative, which seeks to increase the college preparation, enrollment and graduation rates of African American students from underserved communities.