February 14, 2019
SSU named one of the nation’s “Most promising places to work”

February 15, 2019

College Student Educators International and “Diverse: Issues in Higher Education” magazine have named Sonoma State University one of the “Most promising places to work in student affairs for 2019.”

Sonoma was selected from hundreds of higher education institutions throughout the nation to receive the award for its emphasis on organizational structure, workplace diversity, staffing practices and workplace climate and environment. Additional categories included salary and benefits, staff training and educational and professional development opportunities.

Sonoma State was one of just 20 colleges and universities in the nation to be selected to receive this distinction. According to Diverse magazine, this recognition is one that is given annually to institutions with student affairs workplaces that are regarded as “vibrant, diverse, supportive and committed to a staff work-life balance, professional development and inclusive excellence.”

“The Division of Student Affairs is honored to receive this prestigious award on behalf of Sonoma State University students, faculty and staff. This recognition is a tribute to SSU’s dedicated and committed student affairs staff,” said Dr. Wm. Gregory Sawyer, vice president for Student Affairs. “I am proud of this incredible team that helped to envision and create our current division model. Their can-do attitude, inclusive thinking, respect for past practices and collaborative efforts helped to build SSU’s promising model for a diverse and equitable Student Affairs division. I could not be more proud of our team.”

SSU is one of three California State University campuses to receive the national award this year, joining CSU Channel Islands and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.