SSU named one of the best universities

For the fourth year in a row, Sonoma State University has been named one of Forbes Magazine’s 300 “Best Value Colleges” in the country.

Forbes creates its list by collecting and analyzing data from 645 colleges and universities across all 50 states. Schools are evaluated on a number of criteria including quality of academics, tuition and overall cost, student debt after graduation and how accessible the campus is for low-income students.

Out of the 300 campuses included among the “Best Value Colleges,” Sonoma State ranked No. 179, up nine spots from where it was listed in 2018. SSU finished ahead of such public universities as Auburn University and University of Texas and such private schools as Whitman College and Santa Clara University.

“We are honored to be recognized once again as a university that not only offers high-quality programs but does so in a way that is accessible and affordable to many students,” said Sonoma State President Judy K. Sakaki. “We’re particularly pleased to see that our university moved up nine spots from just a year ago. That’s a significant jump in just 12 months.”