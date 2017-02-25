SSU men’s win streak snaps at 7

On a night where the Sonoma State men's basketball seniors were celebrated, Jimmy Golden scored a game-high 19 points, 11 of which came from the free throw line. However, it was not enough, as the Seawolves' seven-game win streak was snapped against the Toros of Cal State Dominguez Hills on Saturday night in a 58-55 home loss.

Playoff tickets on sale

For the first time since 2012, the SSU will host a first-round game in this year’s CCAA tournament. The game is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m. The opponent will not be known until after Saturday night’s contests.

General admission tickets are $8 faculty and staff. Members of the armed forces (with ID), seniors and visiting students are $5, and children 12-under are $2. The first 500 SSU will receive free admission, courtesy of the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics. No advance ticket sales are available for students; all tickets must be picked up at the door, starting at 6 p.m. on game day.