SSU men topple Westminster to up record to 4-2

Khalid Johnson secured a Sonoma State University men's basketball victory with his last-minute layup in a 59-57 triumph over the Westminster Griffins.

The Seawolves (4-2) erased a halftime deficit and outscored the Griffins 29-25 in the second half in their last game at the Dixie State/Wingate Thanksgiving Classic Saturday night at Burns Arena in St. George, Utah. Westminster, a Div. II institution out of Salt Lake City, falls to 0-2 on the season.

The Seawolves trailed by as many as eight in the first half, but managed to chip away and get to within two points at halftime (32-30) after a layup by Cochran beat the buzzer.

The Seawolves started the second half by scoring the first six points and taking a 36-32 lead at the 17:53 mark. The Seawolves managed to keep their second-half lead until 3:40 left when the Griffins tied the game at 51. In the last four minutes, the Seawolves and Griffins tied twice, but with 31 seconds left in the game, Johnson drove the lane for the go-ahead score which eventually clinched the win for the Seawolves.

Luke Cochran scored a team-high 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the floor, and going 4 of 4 from the free throw line to go along with 10 rebounds. Jackson Gion also chipped in with nine points on 3-of-6 shooting, and Armani Nicolis also contributed eight points on 3-of-4 shooting.

Overall, the Seawolves shot 42.3 percent on 22 of 52, including 31 percent on three's (5 of 16). The Griffins were able to connect on 13 of 43, shooting 30.2 percent. The Seawolves forced 12 turnovers and outrebounded the Griffins 38-26.

Dixie State 64 SSU 62

Three SSU players scored in double-figures, including a team-high 18 from Gion off the bench, as the Seawolves nearly erased a 12-point deficit late before coming up short against host Dixie State in the opening game of the Dixie State/Wingate Thanksgiving Classic Friday night.

After falling behind early in the contest, SSU went into halftime trailing Dixie State 34-26, shooting only 35 percent on 7-of-20 shooting from the floor, while committing 13 turnovers. Dixie State was able to capitalize by shooting 12 of 28 from the floor, building on that momentum to begin the second half.

The Trailblazers were able to increase their lead in the second half to as many as 12 points, leading by a score of 51-39 with 10:10 left, thanks in large part to Brandon Miller, who poured in a game-high 19 points on 6-of-9 shooting, all six of those baskets coming from 3-point range. SSU would not go down without a fight though, as it would keep pace with Dixie State over the next several minutes before ending the game on a 13-6 run, and ultimately losing by only two points.

Jimmy Golden also chipped in with 12 points on 4-of-9 shooting, and Johnson rounded out the double-digit scorers with 11 points on 3-of-4 shooting. Nathan Molony-Benjamin was able to corral a game-high seven rebounds and five blocks.

Overall, the Seawolves shot 42.2 percent on 19 of 45, including 45 percent on three's (9 of 20). The Trailblazers were able to connect on 19 of 45 shots as well, shooting 57.1 percent from three-point range (8 of 14), and forcing 23 turnovers.