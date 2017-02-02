SSU men stave off Cal State San Marcos

Three Sonoma State University men's basketball players scored in double-figures, including a game-high 15 points from Jimmy Golden as the Seawolves outlasted Cal State San Marcos 70-64, in a tightly contested California Collegiate Athletic Association game on Saturday night.

The road victory improved SSU to 9-3 (third place) in the CCAA and 13-5 overall. Meanwhile, the Cougars fell to 13-8 on the year, and 8-6 in the conference.

Early on it was clear this game would be a tight battle, as the two teams traded baskets over the first several minutes with neither team able to find any separation. The Seawolves trailed 18-14 with a little more than 12 minutes left in the half, but Jackson Gion started a 10-0 run for the Seawolves with a 3-pointer. SSU held a 37-30 halftime lead.

The Seawolves got off to a slow start in the second half, falling behind 49-48 with 9 minutes, 24 seconds remaining in the contest. But they responded with a 9-0 run to take a 57-49 lead. From that point on, the closest the Cougars would get would be the final six-point deficit.

In addition to Golden’s 15 points on 4-of-7 shooting, Mason Phillips dropped in 14 points, while Armani Nicolis contributed 13. Nathan Molony-Benjamin pulled down eight rebounds and blocked three shots for SSU.

SSU shot 47.9 from the field and made 8 of 15 3-point attempts. A deciding factor in this game was the free throw differential, as SSU drained 16 of 25 from the charity stripe while San Marcos was 7 for 9 from the line.

The Seawolves will be back on the court tonight, Feb. 3, at 7:30 p.m. for Pack the Den Night against rival Chico State. It will be the first game back in the newly renovated Wolves' Den. The brief two-game home stand will conclude on Saturday Feb. 4 when the Seawolves face Cal State Stanislaus of Turlock at 7:30 p.m.