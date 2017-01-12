SSU men boast No. 1 defense in Div. II, reels off three wins

Jordan Fleck scored a game-high 14 points off the bench to help propel the Sonoma State men’s basketball team to a dominating 61-47 road victory on Jan. 6 over the Stanislaus State Warriors in Turlock.

Free throws and stellar defense were the difference in the game as the Seawolves improved to 9-4 on the year and 5-2 in the California Collegiate Athletic Association.

SSU 59 CSU East Bay 38

Nathan Molony-Benjamin recorded three blocks to break the program record for most blocks in a career as the Seawolves, which boasts the top scoring defense in all of the NCAA Div. II, held visiting Cal State East Bay to just 38 points, also a new program record, in victory at Haehl Pavilion on the campus of Santa Rosa Junior College.

SSU 70 Cal Poly Pomona 68

Fouled on a 3-point attempt at the buzzer in a tie game in overtime, Mason Phillips sank two of his three free throws to lift the Seawolves to a wild victory over the visiting Broncos in a game played at Haehl Pavilion.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

SSU handily defeated Stanislaus State 71-55 by capitalizing on the Warriors’ turnovers on Jan. 6. With the win SSU improves their record 4-3 in the CCAA and 8-5 overall.

Academy of Art 78 SSU 76

SSU was just two points shy of a victory Tuesday night against Academy of Art who bested them in the Icebox of Dominican University on Jan. 3.

SSU 74 Cal Poly Pomona 62

The Seawolves toppled the Broncos thanks in part to hot shooting from junior Carly Gill. This win over Cal Poly Pomona is the first in 14 matchups between the teams and snaps a Sonoma State losing streak that dated back to 2009.