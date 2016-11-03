SSU men and women clinch CCAA soccer playoff berths

Daniel Theobald came off the bench to score twice and Alek Cucuk buried one in the back of the net as well, lifting the Sonoma State men’s soccer team to a 3-0 victory over Cal State Dominguez Hills on Oct. 27. With the win, the Seawolves (8-3-5 overall, 7-2-2 CCAA) clinched one of six spots in the California Collegiate Athletic Association. Tournament.

Just two minutes into overtime, Andrew Ogilvy fought off a defender and headed a loose ball up and over the goalkeeper and into the net, sending the Sonoma State men's soccer team into a wild on-field celebration after a thrilling 3-2 win over Cal State L.A.

With the win, the Seawolves secured a first-round bye and the No. 2 seed in next week's CCAA Tournament in Turlock.

The Seawolves finished second in the CCAA standings with an 8-2-2 mark in league.

SSU women

Courtney Shoda came off the bench and scored twice and Alex Sifuentes added another, as the Sonoma State women's soccer team will cruise into the postseason after a 3-0 victory over visiting Cal State L.A. on Oct. 29.

Allison Hadidian's made four saves during the match securing her 33rd career win as the SSU goalkeeper. Hadidian now holds the record of most wins in the history of the Sonoma State women's soccer program as a goalkeeper; she is now 33-9-3 in 50 career games.

The No.20 Seawolves will have a bye in the first round of next week's CCAA Tournament, advancing to the November 4 semifinal at Warrior Stadium in Turlock, set for 4:30 pm.

In the semifinal, Sonoma State will await the winner of the Nov. 1 first-round game between No. 3 seed Cal State San Bernardino and No. 6 seed Cal State L.A.