SSU hosts Justice Week April 3-7

Project Censored Director Mickey Huff is scheduled to give a keynote speech about “fake news” on Tuesday, April 4, in the Student Center Ballrooms as part of the third annual Social Justice Week at Sonoma State University.

The annual conference this year features 30 free events including lectures, film screenings, panel discussions and more scheduled on the Sonoma State campus April 3-7.

“The idea of fake news is not new,” says Huff, chair of the History Department at Diablo Valley College and director of the nonprofit Project Censored. “Project Censored has been saying for 40 years now that corporate media is not giving us the full story.”

Other keynote presentations include journalist and hip-hop radio host Davey D, Peace and Freedom Party presidential candidate Gloria La Riva, and a panel on U.S. international relations with SSU faculty members.

Nationally syndicated Hard Knock Radio host, multimedia journalist and adjunct San Francisco State professor Davey D speaks on the topic of culture, race and civil rights on Monday, April 3, at 7 p.m. in the Student Center Ballrooms.

Gloria La Riva received 100,000 votes in California in the 2016 election. She has run for president twice as the candidate for the Peace and Freedom Party and twice for the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

She speaks about challenging Fascism and Imperialism on Wednesday, April 5, at 7 p.m. in Stevenson 1002.

A diverse group of SSU faculty members holds a panel discussion on U.S. international relations in the era of Trump on Thursday, April 6, at 7 p.m. in Darwin 102.

The panel includes English Professor Chingling Wo, Criminal Justice Professor Diana Grant, English Professor Tim Wandling, Chicano and Latino Studies Professor Ron Lopez and Criminal Justice Professor Napoleon Reyes.

Speakers at Social Justice Week in previous years have included author David Talbot, Code Pink co-founder Medea Benjamin, artist and former Black Panther Party member Mama Charlotte Hill O’Neal and many others. Go to www.projectcensored.org for more information.